Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 5,540 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,997 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,355,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,030 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

