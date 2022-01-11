Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 57,180 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 230,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,180 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74,226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $655.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.28. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $7.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

