Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ennis in the 1st quarter worth about $2,372,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 19,569 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $507.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.50. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $22.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.50.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Ennis had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.