Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 62,667 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

IBCP stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $535.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $25.56.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

