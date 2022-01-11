Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,931,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 18.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter worth about $742,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Novanta by 53.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $158.94 on Tuesday. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.73 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.39.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

