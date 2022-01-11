Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after buying an additional 1,324,849 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $73,595,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,730,000 after buying an additional 545,107 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 517.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,490,000 after buying an additional 399,960 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 457.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,464,000 after buying an additional 372,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $119.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

