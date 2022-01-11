Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 18,210 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,210 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 1.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 394,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 13.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 24.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

VMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.35. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

