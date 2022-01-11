Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 34,280 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,280 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,914,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,201 shares of company stock worth $1,281,148. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.23 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

