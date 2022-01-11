Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 483 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 10.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 48.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 48.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 142.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 50.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $127,261.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $134,294.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,802 shares of company stock worth $953,355. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

