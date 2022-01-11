Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,426 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities raised Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

