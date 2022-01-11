Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.71.

LOW opened at $247.69 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $166.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

