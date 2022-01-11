Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

LCID has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 37.00.

Shares of LCID opened at 41.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 43.37. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 10.03 and a 52 week high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,180,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

