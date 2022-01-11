Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $386.00 at Truist Securities

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.46.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $342.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,967. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.90. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

