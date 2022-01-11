Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 594 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. DocuSign makes up about 1.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $10,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 41.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 116.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 14.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign stock traded up $6.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.15. 85,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,911,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of -234.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.91 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

In other news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,247 shares of company stock worth $12,634,903. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.