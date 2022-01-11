Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 3,360 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.00. 31,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,162. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 194.06%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.69.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.