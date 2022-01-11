Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $8.51 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,181 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.13.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.82. The company has a market cap of $108.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

