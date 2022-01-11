Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,960 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,368,480,000 after acquiring an additional 644,051 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,324,000 after acquiring an additional 669,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,438 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,201,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $254,133,000 after acquiring an additional 308,560 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 20.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $247,080,000 after acquiring an additional 704,081 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $197,403.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,275. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. Analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

