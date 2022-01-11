Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 48.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,058 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 385.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 81.3% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $68.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.57.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.77.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

