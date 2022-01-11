Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $6.14 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.7% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 45,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 60,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.7% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 125,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after buying an additional 24,090 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $115.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

