Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $7.69 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 135.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,801 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,065,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,573,000 after buying an additional 440,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after buying an additional 4,340,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,289,000 after purchasing an additional 267,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XEL opened at $69.86 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average is $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

