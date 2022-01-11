Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,667,053 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,137,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,667,053 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.45% of Enerplus worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,341,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the third quarter worth $492,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Enerplus by 79.5% in the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 22,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

ERF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Enerplus stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 2.94.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.49%.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

