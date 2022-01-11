Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 23,036 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,036 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.