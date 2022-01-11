Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 5,882 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $3,250,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.61.

Shares of PTON opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $7,355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,801 shares of company stock valued at $10,423,761 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

