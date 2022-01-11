MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 420,968 shares.The stock last traded at $14.58 and had previously closed at $14.78.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.
The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.77 and a beta of 1.17.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 1.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in MAG Silver by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in MAG Silver by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
