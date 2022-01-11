MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 420,968 shares.The stock last traded at $14.58 and had previously closed at $14.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.77 and a beta of 1.17.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 1.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in MAG Silver by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in MAG Silver by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

