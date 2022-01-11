MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Lowered to C$30.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a C$23.50 price target (down previously from C$24.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial restated a buy rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.14.
Shares of MAG stock opened at C$18.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.83. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$31.21.
In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$583,304.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$319,228.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
