MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Lowered to C$30.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a C$23.50 price target (down previously from C$24.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial restated a buy rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.14.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$18.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.83. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$583,304.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$319,228.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.