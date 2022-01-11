Maple Trading Down 35.5% Over Last Week (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for about $14.33 or 0.00033512 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Maple has traded down 35.5% against the dollar. Maple has a market cap of $47.94 million and approximately $873,627.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00062228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,344,173 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.