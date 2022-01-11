Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Shares Gap Down to $5.14

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $5.03. Markforged shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 831 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.18.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,329 shares of company stock worth $139,070 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter worth $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter worth $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter worth $173,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

