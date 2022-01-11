Marshall Motor (LON:MMH) Sets New 1-Year High at $400.00

Shares of Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (LON:MMH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.43) and last traded at GBX 394 ($5.35), with a volume of 55244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 393 ($5.33).

The firm has a market capitalization of £308.23 million and a PE ratio of 6.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 350.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 272.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Marshall Motor Company Profile (LON:MMH)

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing passenger cars and commercial vehicles and associated activities. It sells and repairs new and used vehicles. The company operates through 117 franchise dealerships representing 24 various brand partners in 28 counties across England.

