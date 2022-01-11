Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of above $3.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.235-1.240 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Masimo also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $254.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.51. Masimo has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $9,796,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,389 shares of company stock worth $40,425,338. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.