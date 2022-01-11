Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of above $3.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.235-1.240 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Masimo also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.34 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $254.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.51. Masimo has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 0.73.
In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $9,796,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,389 shares of company stock worth $40,425,338. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Masimo
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
