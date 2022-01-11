Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA opened at $363.91 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $357.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.30.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

