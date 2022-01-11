Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $400.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $465.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $425.15.

Mastercard stock opened at $363.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $357.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.11%.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after acquiring an additional 131,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,657,000 after buying an additional 332,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after acquiring an additional 871,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,551,000 after acquiring an additional 534,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after acquiring an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

