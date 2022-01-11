Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.
Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 77.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NASDAQ MDRR opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.09. Medalist Diversified REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,223 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 152,762 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile
Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.
