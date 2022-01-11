Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 77.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDRR opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.09. Medalist Diversified REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medalist Diversified REIT will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,223 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 152,762 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.