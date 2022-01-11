Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 543 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 56.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $75.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average of $67.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

