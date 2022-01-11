Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 123.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 288.66 and a beta of 1.75.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $224,213.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

