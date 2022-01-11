Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,489 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of SM stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 5.74.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

