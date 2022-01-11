Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Yelp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 125,150 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Yelp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,738 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the second quarter valued at $239,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 7.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,678 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 83,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Yelp by 661.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 47,924 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YELP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

