Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $141,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after buying an additional 140,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,772,000 after purchasing an additional 401,133 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,316,000 after purchasing an additional 104,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $75.81 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $76.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

