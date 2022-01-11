Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,935 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $71,878,000. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 507.4% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,760,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,367,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEO opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.36.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

