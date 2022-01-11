Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $110.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.69. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

