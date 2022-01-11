Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ 5th Largest Position

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 44,675 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $284,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Amundi purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total transaction of $26,356,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 746,590 shares of company stock worth $247,729,364 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $328.07 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.67 and its 200 day moving average is $345.73.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.