M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,300,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAD. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.67.

LAD opened at $301.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $274.03 and a one year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

