M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,758 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 463.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares during the period.

PKX stock opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average is $68.01. POSCO has a one year low of $54.40 and a one year high of $92.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. POSCO’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

