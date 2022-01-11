M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 94,206 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 907.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 94,206 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,152 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,752,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.87. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DQ shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.18.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

