M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Kontoor Brands worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.9% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.