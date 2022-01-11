M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 20,247 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,247 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of R. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,330,000 after acquiring an additional 876,994 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,659,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ryder System by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on R shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.78.

NYSE R opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.86.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 34.27%.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.