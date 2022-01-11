Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Up to $5.64

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.64, but opened at $6.16. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 33,736 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFGP shares. Investec upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micro Focus International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43.
Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)
Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.
