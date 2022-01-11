Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Up to $5.64

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.64, but opened at $6.16. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 33,736 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFGP shares. Investec upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micro Focus International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 22NW LP increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 60.7% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,396,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 527,589 shares in the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 1,440.6% in the 3rd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 993,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 18,752.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 766,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 762,270 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 503,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 240,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 255,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.