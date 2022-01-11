Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,408 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,153 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.5% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $118,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Amundi bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $314.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $212.03 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

