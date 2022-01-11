Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MAA. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

MAA opened at $214.70 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 67.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $125,909.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,128 shares of company stock worth $1,723,760. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

