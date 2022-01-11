Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Shares Down 1.6%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 87,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 37,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 40.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.47 million and a P/E ratio of -38.13.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile (CVE:MMA)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.