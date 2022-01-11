Minter Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,897.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Minter Network has a market cap of $13.77 million and approximately $6,897.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00171373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00060273 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00209769 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00042349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00077822 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,301,124,590 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,915,023 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.